Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gerard Piqué, upset: Casillas asked for Shakira’s song at a party together, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Gerard Piqué, upset: Casillas asked for Shakira’s song at a party together, video

Close


Close

Gerard Pique, Shakira and Iker Casillas

Gerard Pique, Shakira and Iker Casillas

Gerard Piqué, Shakira and Iker Casillas

The incident occurred during a Kings League celebration.

Although it has been more than a year since he announced his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira, They keep reminding Gerard Piqué whenever they can of the time he lived with her.

The woman from Barranquilla settled in Miami and now there are rumors that she would have a new relationship with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, while Piqué has already made public his courtship with the Spanish Clara Chia Martí.

See also  "I no longer feel safe": the journalist who was robbed by a fan of Millonarios speaks

Piqué experienced another episode in which his annoyance was evident when they reminded him of Shakira. It was during the Kings League season finale after party.

Iker Casillas sang the Waka Waka in the presence of Piqué


One of the guests at the party was Iker Casillas, the goalkeeper who shone at Real Madrid, Barcelona’s great rival, but who was also Piqué’s teammate on the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. During that tournament the relationship between the Catalan and Shakira began.

Spain was champion in the 2010 World Cup

In the middle of the celebration, the theme of the World Cup came to the fore and Casillas began to sing one of the traditional choruses of La Roja: ‘I am Spanish, Spanish, Spanish’.

In the midst of the euphoria, Casillas couldn’t think of anything different than to ask the DJ to put on ‘Waka Waka’, one of the anthems of the World Cup in South Africa… performed by Shakira.

The goalkeeper began to sing it to the ovation of the public and the obvious annoyance of Piqué. The public became emboldened and began to boo the former Barcelona defender and chant Shakira’s name.

See also  Shakira and Gerard Piqué LIVE: all about the alleged infidelity scandal of the footballer towards the singer

That did not go down well with Piqué, who harshly replied: “I am also a world champion and you are nobody. Do something with your lives.”

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Gerard #Piqué #upset #Casillas #asked #Shakiras #song #party #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why is the Venezuelan opposition calling for the lifting of sanctions against Nicolás Maduro?

Why is the Venezuelan opposition calling for the lifting of sanctions against Nicolás Maduro?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result