Gerard Piqué, upset: Casillas asked for Shakira’s song at a party together, video

Although it has been more than a year since he announced his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira, They keep reminding Gerard Piqué whenever they can of the time he lived with her.

The woman from Barranquilla settled in Miami and now there are rumors that she would have a new relationship with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, while Piqué has already made public his courtship with the Spanish Clara Chia Martí.

Piqué experienced another episode in which his annoyance was evident when they reminded him of Shakira. It was during the Kings League season finale after party.

Iker Casillas sang the Waka Waka in the presence of Piqué



One of the guests at the party was Iker Casillas, the goalkeeper who shone at Real Madrid, Barcelona’s great rival, but who was also Piqué’s teammate on the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. During that tournament the relationship between the Catalan and Shakira began.

Spain was champion in the 2010 World Cup

In the middle of the celebration, the theme of the World Cup came to the fore and Casillas began to sing one of the traditional choruses of La Roja: ‘I am Spanish, Spanish, Spanish’.

In the midst of the euphoria, Casillas couldn’t think of anything different than to ask the DJ to put on ‘Waka Waka’, one of the anthems of the World Cup in South Africa… performed by Shakira.

The goalkeeper began to sing it to the ovation of the public and the obvious annoyance of Piqué. The public became emboldened and began to boo the former Barcelona defender and chant Shakira’s name.

That did not go down well with Piqué, who harshly replied: “I am also a world champion and you are nobody. Do something with your lives.”

