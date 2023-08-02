After being announced for PC and launched as a crowdfunded project on Kickstarter, rattan was confirmed also on console: it will therefore arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well as on the Windows platform, thanks to the stretch goals that the project has already achieved on Kickstarter.

As we saw a few days ago, Ratatan was funded in less than an hour on Kickstarter, demonstrating how evidently the game immediately piqued the players’ curiosity. On the other hand, it is about the Patapon’s spiritual followinga title that had already met with good success and this therefore reaps the rewards.