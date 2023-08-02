After being announced for PC and launched as a crowdfunded project on Kickstarter, rattan was confirmed also on console: it will therefore arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well as on the Windows platform, thanks to the stretch goals that the project has already achieved on Kickstarter.
As we saw a few days ago, Ratatan was funded in less than an hour on Kickstarter, demonstrating how evidently the game immediately piqued the players’ curiosity. On the other hand, it is about the Patapon’s spiritual followinga title that had already met with good success and this therefore reaps the rewards.
Ratatan is already a hit on Kickstarter
The project has recently passed the 75 million yen financing, activating several additional objectives for the game, including all platforms practically available on the market and thus making the game a true multiplatform.
This also allows you to add a online mode to Ratatan, as was established by the stretch goal plan, while other goals will be officially announced tomorrow, August 3rd.
Ratatan was announced with a teaser at BitSummit 2023 and was immediately well received by critics and audiences. To get to know it better, we refer you to our preview in which we try to explain various details.
