Gerard Piqué must prepare, because the revenge of Shakira It’s not over. After her explosive songs and lyrics that attack her ex-partner, the Colombian could have a new attack on her hands, since a second session in the company of the DJ would be confirmed Bizarrap.



(You may be interested: Gerard Piqué even got tired of Shakira, he exploded and told several truths)

There is great expectation on social networks after photos of Shakira with Bizarrap were revealed this Friday, one of them, published on the X Shakira Media account, with the phrase Round 2.



In the photos, published on their Instagram accounts, both appear in a recording studio, sitting on a sofa, and accompanied by several prizes they have won, such as the Billboard Latin Music Award, for the best Latin Pop song of the year and Best Latin Pop Artist.

​

All this suggests that the duo will participate in a collaboration again, something that already makes Piqué tremble, who is usually a victim of the Colombian’s devastating lyrics, and even more so with the history that exists in the company of Bizarrap.

Piqué, get ready

Shakira never imagined the success that her song with Bizarrap would have. Photo: Instagram @shakira /@3gerardpique

Shakira was already a sensation with the session she released on January 11 with the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap. With a different tone from that of ‘Monotonía’, the interpreter directly attacked her ex-husband, the soccer player Gerard Piqué, and her new girlfriend, Clara Chía, in a ‘shooter’ that showed a more ‘angry’ ‘wolf’.

The production called “BZRP Music Session #53” was the result of Shakira’s writing and the foundation created by the producer who has gained more and more fame over the last year. The success was such that in its first 24 hours alone it achieved 50.4 million views on YouTube and more than 14 million on Spotify.

In this song, the audience did not expect such a direct release from Shakira, in which she even used her ex-husband’s last name and the name of her new girlfriend.

The success of the collaboration came quickly and made them the Latin music video with the most views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

The singer Shakira acknowledged this Wednesday that she was on “a professional honeymoon”, “very much in love” with her job and with many things still to say, a feeling accompanied by the undeniable success she has achieved with her most recent singles.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” confessed the Colombian during her participation this Wednesday in Billboard’s Latin Music Week, which was held in Miami Beach, at the South Florida (USA).

SPORTS

More news