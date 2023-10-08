Netanyahu announced the completion of the first phase of Operation Iron Swords against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the completion of the first stage of the operation against the Islamist movement Hamas.

The operation, in response to massive rocket fire from the Palestinian side, was called “Iron Swords.” According to Netanyahu, most of the Hamas forces in Israel have been destroyed.

The first phase ends during these hours with the destruction of the overwhelming majority of enemy forces that have penetrated our territory Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

The Israeli prime minister also announced the start of the offensive. He emphasized that it “will continue unconditionally and continuously until the set goals are achieved.”

Before this, Netanyahu clarified that Israel is not just conducting a military operation, but is in a state of war with Hamas militants. He also promised that the country would take revenge for this “black day” in its history.

A closed military zone will be created in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it would create a closed military zone in the Gaza Strip. The IDF stressed that entry is prohibited. The Israeli public was urged to be vigilant and not to enter the area.

Earlier it became known that the Israeli authorities decided to stop the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip, as well as the supply of fuel and goods.

It was also reported that the special security situation area was extended to the entire country.

Israel strikes Hamas operational command centers

Earlier, the Israeli army announced a strike on the command post of the radical Islamic Jihad movement. (the organization is recognized as terrorist and is banned in Russia). In addition, drones attacked the command center of Hamas missile systems.

In addition, Israeli Defense Forces fighters struck three operational command centers of the Palestinian group Hamas. Footage of Israel’s massive strikes on the Gaza Strip has been published online.

over 300 Human died as a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Israel announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords after a massive rocket attack on the territory of the Jewish state. Defense Force spokesman Daniel Hagari said more than 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel. According to him, Hamas members entered Israeli territory from land, sea and air.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated Israel’s border areas.