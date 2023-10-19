Gerard Piqué He has had a stormy last few weeks, related to his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira. However, the former Barcelona and Spanish National Team player seems to be concentrating on his new relationship with Clara Chia and in his personal businesses.

However, the bad news does not stop for the Catalan. Now, Piqué is affected by the business issue. The Cinco Días portal records that one of his companies suffered an enormous economic loss.

The bad economic news that Gerard Piqué received

Kerad Holding is the company that heads the Kosmos group and was founded in 2009. According to that source, the 2022 fiscal year was the worst in its history.Cinco Días reported that Kerad Holding’s losses last year were 23.9 million euros.

“The income statement of Kerad Holding shows, despite not grouping all the group’s results, that the losses valued at 24.8 million euros would be under the concept of ‘impairment and results from disposals of financial instruments’. For the moment, the company has not given more details about this situation as these are abbreviated annual accounts,” publishes the La Vanguardia portal.

In 2021, Kerad Holding had obtained profits of 13 million euros, so the result of this year’s exercise was surprising. However, there is still good financial support: the company’s net worth is 41 million euros.



The entire business group also made a profit. Piqué had profits of eight million dollars in the same period.

Kerad Holding is one of the companies that make up the Kosmos Global Tennis company, which organized the last three editions of the Davis Cup. The contract with the ITF was initially signed for 25 years.

However, this year will be the last edition that Kerad organizes: the contract ended due to differences with the ITF, especially regarding the money that the entity that manages world tennis should receive.

