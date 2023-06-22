Gerard Piqué explodes with the press for the alleged wedding with Clara Chía: tension

The tension between the Colombian singer Shakira and former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué has gone up. The Barranquillera’s refusal to request that her children stay in Barcelona for a few more days did not go down well with the Catalan environment.

Piqué intended to extend Milan and Sasha’s stay a few more days so that they could attend the wedding of their brother, Marc, but Shakira’s position was radical and Piqué had to comply with the terms of the separation agreement.

The initial plan was that they will return last Saturday, but they stayed in Spain for two more days, because their arrival in their hometown was also delayed at the time, when Shakira traveled to see the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Montmeló.

Tension at the airport

This Wednesday images appeared of the tense moment that the former soccer player lived upon arrival at the airport, where he was expected by the press.

Piqué, who was with his children, repeatedly asked journalists to respect.

His biggest annoyance was seen when a reporter asked him about his supposed wedding with Clara Chiahis girlfriend.

There Piqué got angrier and asked for respect again, while the cameras and microphones pointed at him.

“Please, that’s it,” Piqué told reporters.

The versions of an imminent marriage of Piqué with Clara Chía Martí tensions have increased in recent days, although now it is assured that they are not true.

