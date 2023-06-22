Almost all 67 glass memorial plaques of the monument in the Koningin Wilhelminabos were probably smashed with a hammer, it turned out earlier this week. The glass plates bore the names of thousands of people. KWF Cancer Control reported earlier to report the vandalism.

Norbert Dikkeboom has the fundraising campaign, which can be found on the website of KWF Cancer Control, set up. The name of his father, who died of lung cancer in 2009, also appeared on the monument. The initiator speaks of a huge blow to the relatives and calls the destruction a terrible act. “This must be fixed,” says Dikkeboom.

On Wednesday around 5.30 p.m., almost 65,000 euros had already been raised. The municipality of Dronten and the province of Flevoland previously announced that they would both donate 15,000 euros.

