The life of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti, The fashionable couple in Spain has changed a lot since the truth became known.

In June 2022 it was confirmed that the former soccer player broke up with the Colombian Shakira, Clara Chía has had a ‘new life’ and has been seen very much in love with Piqué.

Recently, They were on vacation in Croatia, with the parents of the former central defender Barcelona and, as seen in the images, they had a great time.

International publications began to investigate what they did, how much they spent and the first data is already known.

More together than ever! Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía were captured enjoying a vacation in Croatia, strolling on a yacht with the former soccer player’s mother. In the images of the moment, the young woman stands out wearing a two-piece bikini.

“The characteristics of the luxurious yacht where they have decided to stay during their second summer of love have come to light, and as expected, their stay is not suitable for any budget,” he said. Look from Ok Diario.

And he added: “Following the appearance of the photographs released, the model of the yacht that the Piqué family would have opted for would be the so-called Azimuth. It is a yacht built in 2017 and refitted in 2023 available for eight guests with high levels of comfort and elegance in its facilities. In addition to having a crew made up of two people who will be attentive to the guests’ service throughout the trip.”

The publication confirmed that “The cover and exterior of the model are one of its strong points. It offers ample seating space, plus a bar area and a large sun terrace for sunbathing. It has a table with comfortable seats so that people installed can eat or dine outdoors whenever they want. In one part of the deck, there are steps that lead directly to the water, from where they can also access the water toys available to navigate independently through the sea.”

Very expensive

But the most important thing is the amount they paid for the rental of the wonderful yacht, an astronomical figure, but without problems for Piqué.

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué.

“The maximum speed it can reach is up to 33 knots, although the cruising speed is limited to 26 knots. Following the commissioned website For the rental of this type of yacht, its price for a week ranges between 24,000 and 33,000 euros, understanding that it varies depending on the number of guests installed. Without a doubt, a flybridge that has helped Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía to enjoy “luxury” love in one of the most difficult and high-profile summers of their lives,” he stated.

