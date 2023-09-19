A fan of Newcastle, the English team that will face Milan at San Siro this evening for the Champions League match, was stabbed last night in via Segantini, on the corner with via Gola, in the Navigli area of ​​Milan.

The 58-year-old man, born in Newcastle, was in the company of a friend when he was joined by seven people, all hooded. One of the attackers hit him with a stab wound in the back and two more superficial ones in the right arm. The group fled before the police arrived.

118 also intervened on site, transporting the 58-year-old under yellow code to the emergency room of the Policlinico hospital, where the emergency was changed to red, since the wound to his back was found to be deep. At the moment, however, the fan’s life is not in danger and he should be discharged soon. Digos is investigating the episode, which is not known whether it is linked to football reasons.