Gerard Piqué, Barcelona defender, asked the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for help to play the Tokyo Olympics last summeraccording to an audio published by ‘El Confidencial’ within the talks about the negotiation to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

“You have to do this for me, eh Rubi, you have to get it for me, damn it. It makes me excited that you shit play the Olympic Games”is heard to say

Piqué, who had previously resigned from the senior team, asks Rubiales for discretion in one of the audios revealed by ‘El Confidencial’.

In a subsequent response, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) affirms that the coach is the one who has to make the decisions, although he would be “delighted”.

“I already told the coach about it and he knows it. He also has to make the decisions and of course you know that I am delighted to lend a hand there. Of course, you have to keep it a secret and the coach, if he trusts, wants to and throws ‘up’, I’m delighted. I would like you to come to the absolute, the other one, that we need you more”, answered Rubiales.

In the end, Piqué was not part of the fair.

Among the information revealed in the last hours, it is also indicated that the RFEF rejected an offer to celebrate the Super Cup in Qatar, in which there was no penalty if Barcelona or Real Madrid did not participate. Qatar offered 33 million plus an annual increase of 3% from the fourth year.

The publication of this information and these audios have occurred after the RFEF denounced last Thursday, April 14, having suffered a computer attack in the framework of an “organized criminal action and aimed at the subsequent revelation of secrets through the distribution of documentation confidential with a clear spurious intention” and in which they would have stolen documents, conversations and private audios of its president and general secretary. Then he announced that “through his department of Integrity and Security, he will report to the National Police the theft of information from his email accounts, as well as private text and audio conversations of executives of the federal entity.”

EFE