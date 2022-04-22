Shelters and protection projects for war reasons have always been linked to the European Union. In 1992, more than a million people fled their homes due to the Balkan war, and in recent years Syrians and Afghans have had to make a living far from home. But the 1.3 million refugees at that time did not find asylum or safe routes. Now the situation is different, the EU has received 3 million Ukrainians in less than a month. Carmen González, Public Opinion and Migration researcher at the Elcano Institute, argues that this is a new context in which Europeans are not spectators. “The countries support Ukraine, not only because it seems to them a just cause, but also because they also perceive Russia as our enemy, that is why we are participants“.

The beginning of the Russian offensives has caused Europe to experience the largest exodus of exiles since the Second World War. More than 5 million refugees arrived from Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), through a “stressed” European asylum system according to experts. And precisely for this reason, many are surprised by the great efficiency and speed of the maneuvers, unprecedented in the continent. “This is due to the international political unanimity around the conflict, to the large Ukrainian communities established prior to the war (such as the Spanish one, which has more than 115,000 Ukrainians and that emerged after the Crimean crisis in 2014) and above all to the society that supports the cause”, says the researcher during a Think Tank meeting.

But who are those people who suffer from a fight that they did not start? To the number of asylum seekers in Europe, we must add the 7.1 million internally displaced persons who roam Ukraine in search of help. The refugees are not all Ukrainians, there are also several nationalities who had asylum in the country and have had to flee. Of those exiled on the continent, 90% are women and girls, since most of the male side of the families has remained there, says UNHCR. Many have suffered a severe blow to their mental health, and there are reports that many have been victims of rape and gender-based violence.

Unusual European measures



EU member states approved on March 3, a week after the invasion began, to give “temporary protection” to refugees arriving from Ukraine. This agreement is another point never seen before in European politics. The head of the Migration and Asylum Unit of the Schengen area, Esther Pozo, assures that this pact had years of failed attempts and seemed stagnant, but the start of the war changed everything. “After Zelensky’s intervention, the directive came into effect in record time after a unanimous agreement in the Council of Ministers.” This measure is also intended to help the countries bordering Ukraine, even if they are not members. Pozo assures that the Eastern countries have realized that they need the EU. Regarding the duration of these measures, the diplomat points out that they will last at least one year, until March 4, 2023. «If they do nothing from the commission, it will be automatically extended twice for 6 months; and that is why the EU is recommending giving the residence permit for 2 years to avoid problems », she concludes.

Important asylum in Spain

Pedro Sánchez confirmed last Wednesday that 134,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Spain. Sophie Muller, UNHCR representative in the territory, explains that these people need stability after crossing several borders: “They are looking for a job and a school for their children, to learn Spanish and above all to rebuild themselves and send money to their country, which needs any sustenance” . Given this situation, the collaboration has been immense and up to 15,567 Ukrainian refugee children have been enrolled in school according to the Ministry of Education. The reception has been carried out through the reception system (created, approved and supported in 2014 during the Crimean crisis) for those who request international asylum, both for refugees and Ukrainian residents.

The General Director of Management of the International and Temporary Protection Reception System, Amapola Blasco, explains that the situation has allowed the system and aid packages to be reviewed and resized, opening up 24,000 reception places since February. “Spain has put measures where there were none. The Recovery Plan for foster people was not enough and the response has been exemplary: autonomous communities, municipalities, hotels, shelters, churches…« Of course, the director warns of a series of challenges that said system must face: «Professionalize the system for each case, managing people’s frustrations and pain, having resources for a medium or long-term stay and also continuing with emergency assistance at all times». She considers a proactive information and orientation service vital, to unify information so that Ukrainian citizens understand procedures that are sometimes not well coordinated.