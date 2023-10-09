The family life of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabiawhere the Portuguese footballer plays for Al-Nassr FC, is full of fun moments starring his children: Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo, Bella Esmeralda and Alana. On this occasion it was the latter who conquered the public by stealing a camera on her mother’s social networks.

Alana Ronaldo Rodríguez, almost six years old, already has her own fans, who are amazed by his charismatic and outgoing way of being. In a video shared by Georgina, on her Instagram stories, she was seen asking to meet a soccer player, while she was playing with her brothers at the stadium.

While his older brothers Cristiano Jr. and Mateo passed the ball near the goalAlana invents how to participate: “Wait! I’m going to take the ball away from Cris and Mateo, okay?”, says the girl with a big smile and begins to walk towards them; Immediately Eva, her sister, appears in the box and also goes towards the six-yard box.

Suddenly, Alana stops, points to the side, and her face lights up: “A player! “Mom, there is a player, I want to meet him!” asks the girl.who walks away from the camera, while he can be heard saying to Georgina: “Do you want to ask him?”

Georgina accompanied this small video of the words “How lucky we are”, as well as with a heart emoji. The publication generated so much fury on the internet that it was shared from several accounts of followers of the model and the soccer player.

Family moments with Georgina Rodríguez

The Spanish woman shares with her followers some glimpses of her life in Riyadh, moments with her children and details of her romance with CR7. Among the most recent is a gallery of photos in which she showed a romantic dinner with the striker and the expensive jewelry he wore for the occasion.

Also, a few days ago he showed the tender moment in which Alana, Eva and Mateo help put a dress on their sister Bella Esmeralda, who was born on April 18, 2022. The moving moment, which shows how the brothers live happily together, smiling and applauding, was enlivened by the rhythm of Cool Energyby Sebastián Yatra.