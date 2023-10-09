The Colombian National Team group is being completed little by little. The first to arrive at the concentration were local soccer players and others from South American soccer such as James Rodríguez and Frank Fabra.

On this Monday morning, Luis Díaz landed in Barranquilla to join the Colombian National Team concentration and prepare for the difficult match that will be played this Thursday, at 3:30 in the afternoon, against Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The guajiro, who has just played 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Brihton, arrived with his friend and teammate, Darwin Núñez, who next Thursday will be a rival in the South American tie.

“Good morning Lucho! Happy that our striker is already in Barranquilla,” wrote the FCF on its social networks.

Luis Díaz could take a brief rest after the long trip from England before joining the training sessions of the Colombian National Team, which has already started work this Sunday to prepare for the match against Uruguay.

Lorenzo analyzes the rival

For the games of the third and fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualification, the coach Néstor Lorenzo will have to move some pieces of the starting teamdue to the absences due to injury of key players in their team.

Precisely, the Argentine coach made a brief analysis of Uruguay and what are the keys to winning the game in Barranquilla.

“Uruguay is an aggressive team, Bielsa’s teams have a direct game. Valverde is a strategist and a good change of pace, like his teammates, Uruguay has a team to fight,” he noted.

Additionally, he talked about what he wants from the team for the qualifying games:

“The obligation is that the entire team must work on recovery, without a doubt that everyone will have the same intention when recovering. The call was thought of in both games, things can happen that vary the idea, but in terms of positions and functions you have to have the games prepared.”

And he added: “Sand rest with the ball, if the team is long or the transitions are long it will be difficult, especially at altitude.”

On the other hand, he was emphatic in saying that the house must be respected in order to go to the 2026 World Cup: “The idea is that in the game against Uruguay the idea that we have been working on throughout this year becomes strong, which is to be protagonists. , especially at home. We know that they are a difficult, intense rival, who have a good direct game, but we will do the work to achieve what we have in mind.”

