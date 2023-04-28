In light of the numerous rumors, Georgina Rodriguez breaks the silence on the crisis with Cristiano Ronaldo

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez they would be experiencing a sentimental crisis. Now, the model has taken care of breaking the silence. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are one of couples most loved and popular in the entertainment world. Recently, some rumors emerged on the net have questioned the serenity and stability of their love story. In light of this, over the last few hours, the influencer has decided to make a intervention regarding the matter.

Georgina has decided to break the silence through his Instagram profile. In fact, to silence the chatter once and for all, she posted one herself photo depicting a moon. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

The envious invents the rumor, the gossiper spreads it and the idiot believes it.

So, it seems that with this citation Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife wanted to deny the alleged breakup with her current husband. Now it seems that every doubt has finally been resolved.

Georgina Rodriguez: the rumors about the crisis with Cristiano Ronaldo

In recent days, during the live broadcast of a Reality show Portuguese, the psychologist Quintin Aries spoke of the alleged couple crisis of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina. This was his speech which left viewers speechless: