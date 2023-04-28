56-year-old Hollywood actress Halle Berry showed a natural appearance

Hollywood actress Halle Berry shared a picture without makeup and delighted fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 56-year-old celebrity captured herself in the mirror, posing in a red peignoir with black lace. The posted frame shows that there is no makeup on her face, and her hair is styled in a “wet” hairstyle. “The mirror is my best friend,” the star signed the post, which gained more than 127 thousand likes.

Fans admired the natural appearance of the actress and began to write compliments in the comments. “Natural beauty”, “Where did you find the fountain of youth?”, “You are such an amazing woman”, “Perfect and incredibly beautiful”, “It feels like you are 25,” they said.

Earlier, actress Halle Berry responded to criticism from a fan who scolded her for posting a photo in a candid manner. The reason for the conflict was the picture in which she posed naked on the balcony, leaning on the fence and sipping a drink from a glass. One of the subscribers spoke negatively about the photo in social networks (the post has now been deleted), considering it too vulgar.