After remaining without a club throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo He has finally signed for a new team. Although many of his fans were excited when he was seen training at the Real Madrid facilities, ‘CR7’ signed a million-dollar contract on December 30, 2022 with Al Nassr. This Arab team will pay you a fortune to show all their football in the Middle East.

Many fans of the beautiful game, as well as personalities and opinion leaders, have regretted this news, considering that, in this way, the career of one of the most important footballers in history has ended. However, his relatives have been happy with the event. For example, Georgina Rodriguez shared in a very happy way the signing of his partner and father of his children in his instagram. Along with a photograph in which the Portuguese is seen posing with her new shirt, the model placed some emojis denoting her happiness.