Mexico City.- Irina Baeva enjoys a very successful life in the Mexican republic. The russian actresswho resides in the Mexico City For a long time, you have seen how life grants you those significant achievements that excite you as a person.

The life of an artist is not easy but it enriches. There was not a day that the couple of Gabriel Soto He will work hard to keep on his pretty face a smile that is very interesting. Her identity reflects a strong and bold woman who sets trends whenever she wants.

This Friday, December 30, Irina was around the CDMX to be noticed with a beautiful white collection that people saw very closely as it was not guarded. She visited the Historical Center to revive the beauty of Palace of Fine Arts and of the Capital Zócalo.

The beautiful woman traveled millions of kilometers to find a change for her benefit in this professional career. She took advantage of her interest in the Spanish language, which she studied in her native Russiaso as not to have complications when landing in the AICM.

Irina Baeva falls in love with white in CDMX

Instagram irinabaeva

After leaving his studies, acting knocked on his door, so he made his debut in the soap opera ‘Muchacha Italiana viene a casarse’ alongside Livia Brito and José Ron after studying at the Televisa Artistic Education Center.

Irina Baeva began to make her way with her frequent appearances on the small screen, equivalent to resorting to the social media to handle a much better life like ‘influencers’ to gain over the years an amount of 3.7 million ‘followers’, in instagram.

An image in his last post was useful to keep those who make up his entourage of followers active this Friday. By flexing his legs, he took his bag and gave away a museum piece that records three hours in Intener at the time this note appeared in Debate Sports.