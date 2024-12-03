12/02/2024



Updated 12/03/2024 at 03:02h.





The artist is once again in the eye of the hurricane, now for a surprising reason, and that is that David Bustamante He reappeared this weekend at a concert in Ponferrada, performing in front of an always loyal audience. After the recital, what remains is not how well he sang or the repertoire he selected. Nothing could be further from the truth: comments are being made about his physical appearance, since it seems that he has gained a few kilos and that has sparked all kinds of criticism on social networks. The team of ‘AfternoonAR‘He wanted to ask Bustamante if everything is okay, how he is, and the one who was one of the ‘triumphs’ of the first edition of ‘OT’ has spoken loud and clear.

David Bustamante has thanked the journalist of the program Ana Rosa Quintana “concern about my state of health” and he told him that if it weren’t for him “I wouldn’t have known about any of that.” For the rest, he told him: «I am fine. “Nothing more to add.” As for what is behind those extra kilos that he looks compared to months ago, he has given the explanation and, as the editor of ‘TardeAR’ has pointed out, surely “more than one can relate.” And David Bustamante has revealed that he has gained weight because he is giving up tobacco: «When you stop smoking these things happen. “Nothing that can’t be solved.”

Ana Rosa Quintana thanked the singer for speaking with his team and stated that these types of comments should stop being made because “one never knows what is behind certain situations.” In fact, David Bustamante, on his last visit to ‘The anthill‘(Antenna 3), spoke with Pablo Motos about this type of comments, since it is not the first time he has suffered them. At that time he told Motos that “one has his problems, let’s see, and we all have a mirror at home to see ourselves. “Nobody needs to tell us anything.”

So much Cristina Tarrega as Cristina Cifuenteswho sat at the table of the collaborators of ‘AfternoonAR‘On this Monday, they have supported what Quintana said. And, as they pointed out, “it’s not fair and what we have to talk about is how good he is, how he sings and that’s it. “Nothing else!”