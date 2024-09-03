There Gamescom 2024 It has been over for days now and in the meantime the latest articles dedicated to the fair are being published online, Geoff Keighley uses his social account on Twitter to take stock of the event and tell us with a few simple tips numbers what are the results obtained.

Let’s remember that Keighley is the creator and host of Opening Night Live which, as the name suggests, opens the Cologne fair with a live evening event during which trailers of new games are presented as well as those of names known to the public and for which updates have been awaited for a long time.