We are only a week away from the Opening Night Live Gamescom 2022 takes place. In this way, Geoff Keighley, the organizer of this presentation, has revealed new information about this presentation, and He has promised all the fans several announcements that will be very worthwhile.

Through a conversation on Twitter Spaces, Keighley revealed that he plans to show 30 games during Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live. However, not all the titles that we see will be available this year, since considering the current situation in the world, some of the experiences will not arrive until 2023. This is what he commented:

“We have some great guests coming to Germany to join us on stage, reveal their games and show off new content. We have good stuff. We haven’t really announced the lineup of companies that will be there, but I think we have some great surprises and things that I think people don’t expect… There are a lot of games. We’re going to have 2 hours of content to show you, including gameplay clips, trailers, and announcements. This year is lighter on releases coming out later this year, so a lot of things will be about what’s to come in 2023 and beyond. But yeah, I think people will be excited and I’m really excited for the fans to see the things we have in store.”

The Opening Night Live will take place on August 23 at 11:00 AM (Pacific Time), or 1:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, Xbox will also have a special presentation within the framework of Gamescom 2022. Similarly, Nintendo will not attend this event.

Although Gamescom doesn’t draw much attention, Geoff Keighley events always have at least one big surprise. However, it seems that this year we will not have something that manages to captivate the public, I hope I’m wrong.

Via: Geoff Keighley