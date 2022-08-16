Football | Mika Lönnström, the sports director who left HIFK, was disappointed with the new club management: “Like a return to another decade”

Lönnström became exhausted in his last year and had to take a long sick leave. Now he says that “it’s really dangerous to fall in love with a company”.

of HIFK worked as sports director for more than four years Mika Lönnström48, has left the Veikkausliiga jumbo team.

His measure came full circle this year, and the final decision was preceded by exhaustion and sick leave. That was perhaps the last sign for him that the game had to be called off.

Lönnström will return to coaching work, when he will soon start the Swedish Glen Ståhlen as an assistant coach in Saudi Arabia.

There are several reasons why Lönnström is leaving HIFK.

“The employer has certain obligations, and if they are not followed, you can look at it for a while. At some point there will be a situation where this doesn’t seem to change in any way,” says Lönnström in a cafe on the shores of Töölönlahti.

According to him, the unfulfilled obligations are related to financial matters.

Another big reason for leaving was the change in his job description. He was previously in charge of player and coach recruitment.

“Now it was a different situation. My job changed from December onwards. It was a different job. I started to get exhausted.”

Lönnström also felt that under the new owner, the club’s values ​​were no longer adhered to. According to him, it was visible in the way supporters were treated.

“You have to give something back to the supporters. HIFK does not have its own stadium or training ground. Supporters and people have been present. But people won’t be present anymore if this is like this.”

Lönnström became the sports director of the club in February 2018. Since then, HIFK has had to make a fresh start three times with a new ownership base.

“When we avoided bankruptcy last year and new owners joined the company, I felt relieved. I thought we were saved again.”

“One supporter said well that there are always new beginnings in the club, but long-termism has never been supported in action. HIFK is constantly living a kind of overtime.”

In the spring, HIFK’s operations seemed very confused from the outside. Portuguese coach Bernardo Tavares managed to coach one league match, after which he resigned from his job. The club was in a hurry to get a new head coach, and for that Lönnström started a new recruitment process.

According to HS sources, the HIFK board accepted that the Italian Fabrizio Piccareta would be the new head coach. Then the government reversed its decision. HIFK wanted anyway Mixu Paatelainen as the new head coach.

“The series of events was like returning to another decade. People who work in the club should know what’s going on in the club.”

After that, Lönnström went on sick leave, which continued until the end of June.

“I probably should have left already in the middle of last season, because I started to run out of gas.”

“Last season was the hardest season, even though it was the best in terms of results. It was all in the game.”

HIFK finished sixth and at the same time fought for survival so that the story in the league could continue.

Lönnström it’s sad that the club has not been stabilized so far. In retrospect, he thinks that the club initially rose too quickly to the league. The construction work with the league in mind was not done.

HIFK has received quite good rankings in the league this and last decade, but the results have not brought stability.

“When the new owners took over the club, I said that HIFK has its supporters and historical traditions. That’s all.”

According to Lönnström, on the sports side, stability could be brought to the club if the club had players from its own back who would be connected to the club for a longer period of time. According to his view, it would be possible to make longer contracts with own farms.

“We couldn’t compete for players at any level. We did try.”

According to Lönnström, the club has been a way of life for the club’s employees. That’s how it turned out for him too.

“It’s really dangerous to fall in love with a club. In the end, there was no point in going to the office on Sunday to look at the walls. I kind of didn’t want to give up.”

On Wednesday Lönnström is leaving for Saudi Arabia, where he will return to coaching work for the first time in four years. He joins the Al-Bukiryah FC team, which plays in the third tier of Saudi Arabia, as an assistant coach. Returning to coaching excites him, although the location of the new job raises questions.

“I’m not quite up to it. I’ve been wondering if I’m involved in something that isn’t right.”

HIFK is in the last twelfth place in the Veikkausliiga after collecting eight points from eighteen matches. FC Lahti, who are in the qualifiers, are six points ahead.