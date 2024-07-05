Simulanka It’s a very fascinating world, populated by origami-like creatures and other mechanics, as well as fantastic beings of various kinds, as we can also see in the trailer reported below.

Genshin Impact version 4.8 is therefore planned for the July 17, 2024 and is titled “Summertide Scales and Tales” bringing several new features to MiHoYo’s popular gacha action RPG. The new addition takes us to the new summer map of Simulanka, available for a limited time and featuring new stories and seasonal events.

The livestream dedicated to the has just ended update 4.8 Of Genshin Impact from which comes the presentation trailer of the new version, the exit date of this and also the July codes for 300 free Primogemme to be used for in-game purchases.

Lots of new features coming with 4.8

The main characters of this new version are Kirara, Nilou and Navia together with the Traveler, also with new themed looks, who will find themselves having to take part in various quests to save the world in question.

The absolute novelty is coming with Emilie as a new charactera perfume specialist who debuts in the game as a new 5-star character.

Within the new zone are numerous seasonal events that will take place over the coming weeks, including various alternative activities and related mini-games to obtain additional bonuses and other rewards.

For the rest, the main addition is represented by the aforementioned Emilie, a 5-star fighter capable of using Polearm and fire damage, protagonist of her quest “Pomum de Ambra Chapter”, which leads to the discovery of her particular story.

In addition to the new outfits for Kirara and Nilou, there will also be this new girl to discover within the ever-growing cast of the game. During the livestream, the new codes for July 2024 were also released for a total of 300 free Primogemme to accumulate in Genshin Impact:

YS2WHUHFNQ5M – 100 Primogemme and 10 units of Mystic Enhancement Ore

5TJWHDHX7R59 – 100 Primogemme and 5 units of Hero’s Ingenuity

PTKXYUGW7R6D – 100 Primogemme and 50,000 Mora

These are redeemable starting July 6. Last May we saw the many new features introduced by update 4.7.