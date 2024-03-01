“In Peru, music is an endurance race,” Lita Pezo told us before traveling to Chile to compete in Viña del Mar. The singer has dedicated her participation to the country and her city, Iquitos, and she is “grateful for the love and support,” she wrote yesterday before the final.

The winner of 'The Voice' led the international competition from her first presentation. Thus she reached the final, qualifying Peru, Spain and Mexico. On Monday she achieved a partial average of 6.1 and on Wednesday she surpassed that score with 6.5. Some members of the jury rated her 7, her highest score. “Applaud Viña, you can see that she is one of the favorites,” declared host Pancho Saavedra. Meanwhile, María Luisa Godoy said: “Peru's note was extraordinary then. Congratulations!”.

The Ballad 'Fighter' is a composition by renowned Spanish producer and composer José Abraham, who has worked with Roberto Carlos and David Bisbal. Lita had applied for the previous edition of Viña with that song, but, after a year, she made some changes, which is why she shares the authorship of the song. Even the video clip reveals her family history.

“Today is the final and I can't be more than grateful to God and to all the people who have accompanied me during this process. Let what has to happen happen today. “I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my heart until the last moment,” she said hours before her presentation. In addition, she was encouraged to perform part of the song through her Instagram account with the flag of Peru. “We are all fighters of our own history.”

Even without knowing the final results, congratulations came to Lita from social media users and her colleagues, such as Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllónher coach who accompanies her in Viña de Mar. “I couldn't be more proud.”commented the Creole singer.

Johnny Lau, from 'The voice of Peru, dedicated an emotional comment to him. “You built this triumph with all the years of effort, with those moments that seemed the most difficult, with the falls and defeats.”

In fact, in a previous interview, the singer told La República that, apart from the awards, she hoped that her participation in an international festival could bring more attention to her homeland. “Iquitos is a beautiful city where there is a lot of talent, but sometimes due to the lack of resources there are no opportunities and that talent is not shown. I want to contribute, in a little or a lot, I don't know, but let them know that there is a region where there are boys and girls who want to achieve their dreams. Many times talent is not enough.”

At the close of this edition, Peru was considered the favorite. And Lita Pezo was preparing to go on stage.

