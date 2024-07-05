Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin received Orban in the Kremlin and said at the start of their televised talks that he expected the Hungarian Prime Minister to speak on behalf of Europe about the Ukrainian issue, as his country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

“I understand that you have come at this time not only as a long-standing partner, but also as the chairman of the council,” Putin told Orban, adding that he expected Orban to outline “the position of European partners” on Ukraine.

Putin added that he wanted to “discuss the nuances that have emerged” regarding the Ukrainian crisis with Orban, who visited Kyiv earlier this week.

The European Union imposed 14 unprecedented packages of sanctions on Moscow due to the crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television that the visit was initiated by Orban and that Russian officials only heard about it on Wednesday, the day after Orban visited Kiev.