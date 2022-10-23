Hoyoverse today presented on Twitch the news coming for Genshin Impact With the’Update 3.2 scheduled for early November. The update is also particularly rich this time and introduces the playable characters Layla and Nahida, as well as a new world boss. Below we have summarized the main changes in version 3.2.

Genshin Impact Update 3.2 is titled “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and will be available starting from Wednesday 2 November 2022. Between one novelty and another, as per tradition, Hoyoverse has shared three new promotional codes to get 300 Primogem for free and more.

Let’s start immediately with the most important news awaited by the players of the Bel Paese: the 3.3 version of Genshin Impact arriving in December will finally introduce Italian!

One of the most important news of the update is undoubtedly the introduction of a new world boss, The Balladeer, clearly linked to the storyline of Sumeru, which will reach its climax with the new missions introduced in the update. It is a giant boss that uses attacks based on multiple elements and with various characteristics. During the battle we will be helped by a kind of drone that fires Dendro bullets.

There is no shortage of new ones banner and rerun. In the first phase of the life cycle of Update 3.2 of Genshin Impact, the banner of Nahida and the rerun of that of Yoimiya will be available. In the second phase it will be the turn of the banners of Yae Miko and Tartaglia, with the debut of Layla.

Nahida is a 5 star Dendro element character who uses catalysts. Activating the Elemental Skill, he deals area-of-effect elemental damage and marks up to 8 enemies. For a limited time, triggering a Dendro-based elemental reaction will trigger a “Tri-Karma Purification” and all tagged enemies will receive additional elemental damage. Elemental Burst creates an energy field that basically enhances this effect depending on whether you have Pyro, Electro and / or Hydro element characters on your team.

Layla is a 4 star Cryo unit that uses swords. With the Elemental Skill, he creates a barrier for himself and teammates that absorbs enemy damage. This also builds up power over time and activates the team’s Elemental Skills, subsequently unleashing frozen darts that hit enemies. Elemental Burst creates an energy field that generates additional frozen darts that hit enemies in its range and generates energy for barriers.

The main event of Genshin Impact Update 3.2 is “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy”, where players will participate in hunts to capture various Fungi specimens and combat challenges. By completing the event you will receive Dori for freeas well as a Crown of Insight, Primogem, and other useful resources to upgrade characters.

The other scheduled events are Adeventurer’s Trials, with special challenges that require players to complete specific objectives based on the abilities of the various Genshin Impact characters. “Hypostatic Sypmphony: Dissonant Verse” introduces the new boss Dendro Hypostasis and combat challenges featuring these elemental cubes. “Outside the Canvas” will require you to photograph various Sumeru scenarios.

News also for the Serenitea Pot. The most important one allows you to share your Serentiea Pots with the Genshin Impact community and import that of other players.