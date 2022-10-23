The duel next Sunday, October 30, between the leftist ‘Lula’ da Silva and the far-right Jair Bolsonaro for the presidency of Brazil will be tighter than the polls predicted weeks ago. ‘Lula’ led the first round, but Bolsonaro had a better result than expected. The crossed accusations about corruption and the management of the pandemic marked this week the debate between the two candidates, in a fierce campaign over the dispute over the religious vote.

We analyze all the keys that can be decisive to reach the Brazilian presidency on October 30: the religious vote or the women’s vote. But also, we analyze the climate of violence that the country is experiencing and how fake news continues to dominate social networks.

Join us in this edition of En Primera Plana:

– Thomás Zicman de Barros, doctor in political theory at Sciences Po and specialist in Brazil.

– Lamia Oualalou, journalist, author of the book ‘Jesus loves you, the evangelical wave’.

– Pascal Drouhaud, specialist analyst in Latin America, correspondent for El Diario de Hoy.