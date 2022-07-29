Hoyoverse has posted a new one trailer from Genshin Impact dedicated to the Sumeru region planned with version 3.0 of the Action RPG, which among other things shows six of the new characters that will come with the next updates.

The first character shown is Tighnari, an archer who takes advantage of the Dendro element already officially announced a few weeks ago. Subsequently, other “officially unreleased” characters appear, but who had actually already been revealed by the leaks of recent months.

Specifically we see a silver-haired man called Al-Haitham who uses the Dendro element, the mercenary with feline traits Dehya who uses the Pyro element. Next we see Nilou, a dancer who apparently will use the Hydro element, a mysterious little girl named Nahida (which according to the leaks will have a very important role in the events of Sumeru) and finally Cyno, a fighter who uses the polearm already appeared in the official manga of Genshin Impact.

For the rest, the film gives us a taste of some of the locations of Sumeru and the creatures and factions that populate the region.

Barring last-minute unforeseen events, Genshin Impact version 3.0 will be available starting in August 24, 2022. Among the new features there is also the element Dendrothus bringing a breath of fresh air both in terms of content and game dynamics.

Meanwhile, the life cycle of Update 2.8 is still underway, with the summer events of the Golden Apple Archipelago and the banners of Kazuha, Klee and Yoimiya.