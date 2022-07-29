A year ago, on the Hungaroring circuit, Esteban Ocon surprisingly won the Hungarian Grand Prix behind the wheel of his Alpine, in what became his first and to date only career success in the top flight. Now, almost 365 days away from those emotions, the French rider is back on the track that gave him the greatest sporting joy of his life, this time during the first two racing sessions. free tests.

At the end of PL1, Ocon closed with the 9th time, right in front of his teammate Fernando Alonso. However, on the occasion of the subsequent PL2s, the Spaniard has definitely increased the pace, finishing in sixth position against thirteenth del transalpino, who commented on the first day of testing: “It’s nice to be driving back to Budapest, because so many good memories have come back to me – commented – today it was good to have two sessions. We are still not sure of the weather forecast for tomorrow, and probably today’s one it might be the only dry practice session before qualifying or even the race. We got a good understanding of several aspects, which puts us in good shape for the rest of the weekend. As we know, the rain here can make things interesting, so let’s see how the situation evolves and see what we can achieve ”.

Positive aspects also shared by Fernando Alonsotook to the track on his 41st birthday: “Today was a productive friday and we tried a few different things in terms of the car set-up – he added – the weather seems very variable between Saturday and Sunday, so who knows what we will have to face, but we have collected good data and played a regular schedule in both practice sessions. We had good feedback from the car, which was also nice to drive, so let’s see what we can do tomorrow. I must say that it was also very nice to shoot in Budapest on my birthday ”.