One of the strengths of Genshin Impact is its rich and varied cast that is constantly expanding from update to update, which also represents an inexhaustible source of inspiration for cosplayers who often play the role of the Hoyoverse action RPG characters, even proposing alternative versions. This is the case with the cosplay of Raiden Shogun signed number117ready for a day at the beach.

Raiden Shogun is the archon of the Electro element who watches over the nation of Inazuma, also known as the God of Eternity, as his divine plan is to envelop the country in a sort of immutable eternity. It is an important figure in the narrative arc of the Inazuma archipelago as well as one of the most popular characters among players of the free-to-play Action RPG.

As we can see in the shot below, nuenue117 renounces the classic Raiden Shogun outfit in favor of a swimsuit, which in any case recalls Inazuma’s motifs and style and does not even lack the iconic spear used by this character.

On our pages you will find other cosplays taken from videogames, such as Alice’s from Goddess of Victory: Nikke by Shirogane and Cammy’s from Street Fighter by missbrisolo. Changing gender, you might also be interested in Nami’s cosplay from Naiichiru’s One Piece and that of Momo Yaoyorozu from coplaynin’s My Hero Academia.