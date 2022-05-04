Genshin ImpactmiHoYo’s free-to-play action RPG, has generated over $ 3 billion in revenues thanks to purchases made by players on mobile devices iOS and Android.

The data was revealed by a new report from Sensor Tower, from which we also learn that on average Genshin Impact only on mobile generated about $ 1 billion in revenue every six months since publication. Mind-boggling figures if we think that the title is also available on PC, PS4 and PS5 and that precisely it is a free-to-play.

Genshin Impact

Data on the countries where the game is most popular was also shared. With 30.7% of purchases, the China is the most profitable country for Genshin Impact, Japan is second with 23.7%, while the US is in third place with 19.7%.

The Sensor Tower report further states that Genshin Impact was the highest-grossing game on iOS and Android of the first quarter of 2022with the player base still very active and increased by 44% on an annual basis.

Staying on the subject, miHoYo confirmed a few days ago that Genshin Impact Update 2.7 has been postponed and that players will receive compensation bonuses to apologize for the delay.