Strike Undersecretary of State: It is premature to say when a settlement proposal could become a labor dispute in the municipal sector

The strike in the municipal sector, which began on Tuesday, has closed schools and kindergartens, among other things.

Undersecretary Elina Pylkkänen does not want to assess when a conciliation proposal for a municipal labor dispute could come from a conciliation board chaired by him.

The municipal strike that began on Tuesday has closed schools and kindergartens across Finland, among other places. In total, the strike involves about 80,000 municipal workers in ten cities. The strike will last a week unless a settlement is reached before then.

“The conciliation board is doing background work and will continue to examine and prepare to make a conciliation proposal. It is still premature to say when the settlement proposal could come, ”Pylkkänen told STT at a meeting with journalists from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

“We are consulting the negotiating parties and we hope for convergence on issues related to remuneration and the remuneration system,” Pylkkänen continued.