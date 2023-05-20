Shirogane has created a small masterpiece with his latest cosplay Of Ganyu from Genshin Impact: the half-human, half-qilin fighter from the miHoYo action RPG is represented by the Russian model in a wonderful version, with a killer wig.

In this regard, Shirogane will hold his first workshop in English on Fantasy Basel tomorrow, focused precisely on wig making, and indeed she attached her previous Ganyu cosplay photo to show the difference. Did you notice it, yes?

Meanwhile, news broke a few days ago that the three founders of the Genshin Impact team are among the 500 richest men in China: a great success for the game developers!

“I know you like my Ganyu and you’ve often asked me if I wanted to dedicate a new cosplay to her, so here’s a new photo!” Shirogane wrote in his post on Instagram. “Can you see the difference in the style of the wig compared to Ganyu’s previous cosplay? I really like the result, now it looks much softer!”

