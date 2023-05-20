Verstappen, from rebel to winner

Calmness is the virtue of the strong, and Max Verstappen he learned it in the field. The “old” Max, the one who went to the wall, free-range and talented but also immature and nervous, has given way to a rider who has matured a lot over time. The first World Cup helped, but the Dutchman had embarked on this process well before 2021. Now, even if he wanted to, there is nothing and no one who can make him nervous, even if flashes of the rebellious boy have been seen after some technical problems with his Red Bull or after the disagreements with Sergio Perez last year.

In his latest chat with the media, the world champion explained the process of personal and professional growth that has brought him to the top of the Formula 1 world. And indirectly he dispenses advice to those who – like Charles Leclerc – now play the same role which he played for years: the impotent opponent.

Verstappen’s words

“I think I’ve learned to be very patient over the years. I have always believed in the project for the way I’ve seen people work and for their motivation to really get back to the top. You can’t force the situation and say: ‘We were third force and now we have to win’. It’s a processa few people are hired, perhaps in different positions, a good group is put together and at a certain point, from one year to the next, a real leap forward is triggered“.

“I trusted the process we took because I felt we were going in the right direction. But there were some years where the engine deals fell apart and it was a bit difficult: sometimes we had a good package, but then we lacked some speed, and that made it very difficult to show the true potential. When Honda arrived, there was a bit of work to do, but after a year we were very competitive. It’s not easy being patient, but sometimes you have to be“.