This week myHoYo, the studio behind Genshin Impact, announced that it will be launching more activities in the Alps within the game. These mountains are a real world landmark that inspired the region of Dragonspin, released in version 1.2 of this title.

This is how players from all over the world can join a new event called A path of flakes and stars, as well as unlocking rewards and performing other series of activities.

Dragonspin was eventually added to Genshin Impact

Among the things that can be done while this campaign lasts is to get a photo of our favorite character in the Alps. It is also possible to obtain a great lighting ceremony of the Teleportation Point of this section.

It will be broadcast live from mid-January 2022. As part of the celebration, Europe’s highest ski resort, Val Thorens in Savoy, France, will have a game-based theme.

Genshin Impact: PC Gamers Believe Aloy Shouldn’t Be Worth As Much And Want To Eliminate Her

Talking again about the Teleportation Point, which is necessary to help illuminate, it is possible to make a wish. This is how it could appear on top of a Wish Trees in the Alps.

The enlightenment ceremony will be broadcast through the respective channels on Twitch, Youtube Y VK. But in addition to the above there will be a giveaway on social media where players who participate can win very useful gifts in real life.

This snowy area is ideal for winter campaigns

Among them are iPhones, iPads and products of Genshin Impact. Talking about Dragonspin, is a frozen mountain range that was added to the game in December 2020. It was the first map expansion for this creation of myHoYo and is covered with eternal snow.

It has unique settings and creatures, which makes it different from Teyvat. Throughout 2021, players have explored it, uncovering the mysteries beneath the snow.

The streaming of the event of Genshin Impact it will depend on the number of participants. When it reaches the million is when the enlightenment ceremony will be confirmed. Most likely, this is guaranteed and all due to the large player base of this title.

It is currently available at PS4, PS5, PC and mobiles. A version is supposed to be in development for Nintendo switch but the information about it is quite scarce.

Fountain.