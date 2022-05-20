After a sudden postponement, the update of version 2.7 of the Genshin Impact has a new release date. Entitled “Hidden Dreams in the Depths“, will be available from May 31 for PS4, PS5, PC, iOS and Android. A trailer was also released for the occasion.

The update sees players explore The Chasm again and introduces two new characters: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. A new “Perilous Trail” event will also be available, which will add a new Archon Quest to the mix. While the protagonist travels with Yelan, Yanfei, Kuki and Arataki Itto, Xiao sets out to search for him who delves deeper into the history of the Yaksha.

Along with a new “Realms of Guile and War” combat challenge, which grants a new four-star Fading Twilight arc, Yelan and Kuki will receive their own story and event missions. The Irodori Festival also continues, while the “Core of the Apparatus” event will also be available, which sees players create robot models.

In the next few days MiHoYo will probably also share trailers on the abilities of these two new characters.

Source: GameRant