Merle: “Three years ago our son Floris was born. It was a rough time. My father passed away two weeks later. As a young mother I wanted to do everything perfectly, with the baby, with my companies, but the house also had to look tip-top. The bar was set so high that it was no longer realistic.”

Bart: “The first year with the baby was a tropical year.”

Merle: “It has been my salvation that I have asked for help in my area. Our neighbor Wilma now helps us with cleaning and occasionally cooks. In this way we try to gain time. To stay in balance, we also try to live more with nature.”

Bart: “As entrepreneurs, we like to set ourselves goals and look back at what went well and what could be improved. Normally we did this every year, but we felt the need to do this more often. For example, we use the lunar cycle for this.”

Merle: “At full and new moon we ask each other a few questions: what do we want to do in the coming moon(d) and what can we let go of from the past month?”

Bart: “And every year we make a timeline where we want to be in one, five and ten years. This is how we keep a grip on our lives.”

Merle: „I am writing a book, Naturally perform, about the biorhythms of men and women. If you pay more attention to that, you function better. I call myself an ‘expert in cyclical entrepreneurship’.”

Bart: “An example: a woman is more energetic around ovulation, so that is a good time for an important presentation or meeting.”

Merle: “Those kinds of things are useful for entrepreneurs to know. I am a business strategist and guide a maximum of five clients per year. Almost always female top entrepreneurs with a minimum turnover of 5 tons per year. I help them to grow and to stay in balance between work and family.”

Bart: „I am the owner of Wijk Yacht Creation. We design yachts and ships for exclusive clients. Sometimes – let’s build them too. For example, a few years ago I had a mega order to design and build eighteen ships for a Chinese customer. There are no ongoing orders from Russian customers at the moment.”

Merle: “We live right by the sea, in Scheveningen, but we miss the greenery. We would like to move back to the forests we know from our childhood in Brabant. We are also working on the construction of a holiday home on Curaçao. Bart designed it, I do the decoration. I would like to live there for a few months in the winter. I notice that I feel better in nice weather and lots of sunlight than in the drizzle with a sun that sets around four o’clock. We also have a safari tent with a swimming pool in Friesland. All places we like to be. I can clear my head there. In corona time we lent the safari tent to people who were through it for a while. We want to do that more often: let people enjoy what we have. Not out of guilt, but because it makes me happy.”

Bart: “We also consider our houses and the safari tent as a mini-real estate portfolio that can later serve as a pension and as a basic income for us and Floris.”

Merle Mudde (36) and Bart van der Wijk (39) live with their son Floris (3) in Scheveningen. Merle works as a business strategist and interior stylist for the yachts that Bart designs with his company Wijk Yacht Creation in Scheveningen. Together they are building a real estate portfolio, 'for later'. As director-major shareholder, both receive a salary from their companies (approximately EUR 2,500 net per person per month).

Go with the flow

Merle: „Bart and I like to live according to the principle of ‘go with the flow’. If we want to go to Friesland on Saturday, we jump in the car and go. That longing for freedom has become possible thanks to corona, when it didn’t really matter from which place you worked.”

Bart: “Before corona, I didn’t work from home very often, because my company has a team of ten people. But now that we’ve gotten used to working remotely, I can go away for a while with peace of mind. However, physical customer contact is necessary from time to time, so we will not move to Curaçao for good.”

Merle: “It’s easier for me: I invite my clients to come to Curaçao for a few days for coaching sessions.”

Bart: “We spend money on organic food and eating out. And to sports.”

Merle: “And we have two Suzuki jeeps, an old-timer in the Netherlands and a more recent model in Curaçao.”

Bart: “They are not expensive cars and I work on them myself.”

Merle: “And we spend money on courses and retreats to develop ourselves. But that is business money.”

Stability

Merle: „In addition to my work as a business strategist, I furnish the yachts that Bart designs. My father was an artist and as a child I saw many fascinating interiors. When my mother picked me up from school, she wore a fur coat and bright lipstick. But after my father went bankrupt three times, we moved from a villa to a terraced house. There was often a fight at home about money, my parents were away from home a lot and I was quite lonely. That’s why I don’t want to worry about money, so Bart and I can put our family first in peace.”

Bart: “I had a safe and peaceful childhood. But despite our different backgrounds, we are both from scratch started. From my first savings I went to the Monaco Yacht Show to build a network.”

Merle: „If I earn a lot of money, I like to invest it, for example in real estate. I’m looking for safety, that’s really my theme. To me, being rich is an umbrella for many things in life, including helping others.”

How are they doing?

living Merle, Bart and Floris live in a house right by the sea in Scheveningen, but they would like to move to a green region. They are also building a house on Curaçao and have a safari tent in Friesland. The intention is that they will soon live mainly in the Brabant area, spend two months a year in Curaçao and a few weeks a year in Friesland. Transport Bart and Merle have two Suzuki jeeps, a fifteen-year-old Jaguar and a Smart Convertible. Within their hometown, they do everything on foot or by bicycle or cargo bike. household help Neighbor Wilma helps with the household twice a week, and she also helps with cooking and washing every now and then. Merle and Bart do the shopping themselves. Save For real estate and other investments. Latest major release A piece of land on Curaçao.