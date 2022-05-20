Today May 20, Genshin Impact has finally held the streaming that sees the protagonist version 2.7unveiling the first official gameplay of Yelan And Shinobu, flanked by numerous new contents. Some were already in circulation rumor on the two characters, but fans were anxiously waiting for the official: from the Twitter post we know that Yelan he’ll be there. But the news does not end there: the codes to obtain Primogems for free in the new version 2.7!

These will expire in a few hours, so it’s a good idea to redeem them as soon as possible. A possible malfunction of the code redemption site is also to be considered, so try again and reload the page until it works. If the site is particularly unstable, rest assured: HoYoverse it usually extends the duration of the codes by a few hours.

Genshin Impact 2.7: the new codes for the free Primogems (20 May 2022)

LANVJSFUD6CM – 100 Primogems10 mystical empowerment minerals

– 100 Primogems10 mystical empowerment minerals DTNUKTWCC6D9 – 100 Primogems5 hero intelligence

– 100 Primogems5 hero intelligence HSNUKTXCCPWV – 100 Primogems50,000 Arrears

Each code contains 100 Primogems for freeavailable with Genshin Impact version 2.7, and other items. We recommend that you do not panic if you are unable to redeem the codes: try again after a few minutes. If it should be a problem with the site, do not worry: the deadline will be extended.

Players can redeem codes from official site from Genshin, on the page dedicated to redeemable prizes. Make sure you log in with the correct information and attention – make sure you select the server you are playing on. You can redeem the codes too in-gamejust enter the settings menuthen in account menu and finally, select the item concerning gift codes.

The home players Sony can redeem codes using the feature in-game. As explained above, you will find the option in the settings menuin account section.

You just have to wait a few more days to ensure that the developers have a way to release the new update for the game.