Genoa – “I’m risking my life, my future. I’m going back to Genoa to meet a coach who doesn’t know me and it’s an anxiety I have, because they have been two very complicated years for me in Europe. I would like you to understand my situation a little. I don’t know what will happen: I’m playing for my future in my club. My intention is to stay with the national team but I need to talk to Genoa and know their intentions. I don’t know what they think of me there and that’s what makes me falter.”

If he were to participate in the Gold Cup, Vasquez would miss the training camp in Moena and start his preparation late. It is therefore unlikely that he will be given permission to take part in the demonstration.