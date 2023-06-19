André Mendonça was the minister who waited the longest for a debate (141 days); Cristiano Zanin must be questioned on Wednesday (June 21)

Nominated for a vacancy at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on June 1, 2023, lawyer Cristiano Zanin will be questioned in the Senate next Wednesday (June 21), totaling 20 days of waiting. If this is confirmed, he will be questioned 7 times faster than the last Supreme nominee: André Mendonça, nominated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who waited 141 days.

Mendonça leads the list of ministers with the longest waiting time for the Sabbath at the Senate’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). Indicated in July 2021, he was only questioned in December of that year.

At the time, the chairman of the Commission, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) was accused by congressmen from the government base of withholding the nomination as a form of retaliation against Bolsonaro and of acting with religious intolerance.

With Zanin, the story was different: on the day the lawyer was appointed (June 1, 2023), Alcolumbre met with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Planalto and worked, in the following weeks, to facilitate the path of Lula’s nominee in the House Alta, which garnered the support of the most numerous parties in the Senate.

In the ranking of ministers who waited the longest for the sabbath, André Mendonça is the isolated leader: the 2nd place is Teori Zavascki, who died in 2017. He waited 37 days for his sabbath after being nominated by Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2012. The average is 22.7 days.

In 3rd place is Rosa Weber, who waited 28 days for the interview; in the sequence appear Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes, both with 27. Zanin must occupy the 6th position among the lowest times to have the name analyzed by the Senate.

Born in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, Zanin is 47 years old. He will be able to stay on the Court until November 15, 2050, when he will turn 75 and will have to retire compulsorily. That is, he can serve on the Court for the next 27 years.

Known for being Lula’s front-line lawyer in Lava Jato cases, Zanin and his wife, lawyer Valeska Teixeira Zanin Martins, have been working in the PT’s defense since 2013. Read the lawyer’s profile here.