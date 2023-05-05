Genoa – On Saturday 6 May, Genoa have the chance to achieve promotion to Serie A but a lot will depend on the result of Modena-Bari: if the Apulians, 6 points behind the Grifone, win then the verdict will be postponed for at least a week.

In the rossoblu home there is an air of great expectation, first of all there is Ascoli to beat (the match is at 2 pm), coached by Genoese Roberto Breda. The fans have organized the approach to the match: “Saturday 6 May we will meet all the Genoans at 11.30 at the crossroads between Corso De Stefanis and Via Monticelli where the team will pass and we will accompany them towards the stadium!” wrote the groups organized.

Everyone is invited to wear the red and blue shirta choreography is scheduled at the stadium, waiting for the one scheduled for the match against Bari on the last day.

At the end of the match, in case of promotion, the carousels will leave towards the center of the city, with Piazza De Ferrari at the center of the party as per tradition. But for now no default programeven for a bit of understandable superstition.