Friday, May 5, 2023, 2:34 p.m.



Updated 2:48 p.m.

Unions and employers have finally reached a principle of collective bargaining agreement that recommends a 10% increase for workers covered by an agreement over the next few years, according to sources close to the negotiation confirmed to this newspaper.

Specifically, the agreement reached this Friday recommends a wage increase of 4% for this year, 3% for 2024 and another 3% for 2025. In addition, the new collective bargaining agreement, which will be the fifth in history, includes a wage review clause that could raise workers’ compensation by up to another 1% per year.

The agreement is reached precisely one year after the collective bargaining was blown up, when in May 2022 unions and employers closed the table, and when there were also few who trusted that it would have a happy ending, given the positions so distance between both parties.

But unions and CEOE had been meeting in secret for weeks, with almost daily contacts, and have managed to bring positions closer, although this principle of agreement will have to be ratified next Monday, when the governing bodies of the UGT and CC OO meet and when it is already convened the extraordinary meeting of the employer.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information