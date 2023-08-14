Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, confirmed the committee’s readiness to participate in the implementation of the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections 2023 as desired, referring to the readiness of the committee’s headquarters. To receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, in accordance with the approved procedures for providing the necessary services, facilities and support to members of the electoral colleges.

This came during the inspection tour conducted by the members of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee to the registration headquarters for members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, at the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center in Al Dhait, in order to see the progress of business and the extent of readiness of the center headquarters to receive applicants for candidacy. They emphasized the constant communication and fruitful coordination between the various entities in the emirate to ensure the success of this electoral cycle.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi said: We are working in Ras Al Khaimah according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to create the necessary conditions for the implementation of a distinguished electoral cycle and in accordance with the highest international standards followed, with an emphasis on the importance of political participation in this session. Electoral elections to activate the role of the Federal National Council and enable it to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the government through which the values ​​of true participation and the approach of the righteous Shura, which represents one of the inherent values ​​of the UAE, are entrenched.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Committee, expressed his sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the members of the Emirate Committee and the work team for their tireless efforts, stressing the importance of continuing work to provide all technical, technical and administrative matters. To ensure that this election cycle is conducted to the fullest.