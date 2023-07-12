













Thanks to Cinemex we had the opportunity to see it in its entirety during a special event. For this reason, here we share our opinion, so that you can see if it is worth taking this trip to the island of death.. Is this the survival horror Endgame that the trailers promised us?

What you should know about Resident Evil Death Island

What is Resident Evil Death Island about?

In Resident Evil Death Island, Chris and Jill are investigating mysterious isolated zombie apparitions in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Leon S. Kennedy is on the hunt for a terrorist group that kidnapped a defecting scientist. In turn, Claire Redfield encounters unexplained disappearances of a group of whales.

The investigations of each group leads them to coincide on the prison island of Alcatraz, where they will have to face a new threat. Obviously with many zombies and different biological weapons that will not make the road easy.

Source: Sony Pictures

It is important to mention that Resident Evil Death Island It does require prior knowledge to enjoy it to the fullest. Not only from the video game series, but also from the events of the animated movies. Since it does not stop at all to explain who is who, which makes it clear that it is a film more designed for lifelong fans.

Of course, it maintains certain action scenes as well as touches of humor to entertain all audiences. However, it is not so friendly with new audiences. We could even say that she will not be able to get new fans for Capcom’s video games.

If you’re a fan of his animated movies, you know what to expect here.

The animated tapes resident Evil They already have a certain format that they follow with different variations. Death Island he maintains this and follows it to the letter. With our protagonists facing a new terrorist with a thirst for revenge against the world.

Source: Sony Pictures

It also delivers a lot of the fast-paced and sometimes over-the-top action that the franchise has grown accustomed to. Only now it has an extra level of complexity in trying to give each of the survivors of Raccoon City their moments to shine.

Resident Evil Death Island manages to balance its heroes but there is a marked protagonist

One of the most exciting points for fans in Resident Evil Death Island It is the union of almost all the protagonists of the franchise. While so many important characters on screen can mean trouble, here they manage to balance them relatively well.

Even with this balance, both Claire and Rebecca are left behind with little to do. Contrary to Leon and Jill, who arguably are the ones carrying the movie. Especially the latter who is practically the main protagonist of Death Island

Source: Sony Pictures

Of course, the simple fact of having them together on screen will be a treat for fans of resident Evil. Especially near the end of the film where we see them working as a team and making various references to their adventures in video games.

Like the rest of the film, the interactions between characters have many references to the past, but without stopping to explain anything. For the same reason there is not a marked change of the protagonists from the beginning to the end.

There are some factors that bring it down

Of course no movie is perfect and Resident Evil Death Island You have some factors against you. The first of them is the very short duration. Being an hour and a half film, everything feels like it happens very fast, leaving no room for concern or analyzing the situation.

The villain of this tape is also a very weak point. Although the franchise has not been characterized by very complex antagonists, perhaps this is the one with the weakest motivations of all. Not to mention that, even with the shortness of the film, they give a lot of time to his monologue about why he wants to fill the world with monsters.

Source: Sony Pictures

Another point that works against Resident Evil Death Island it’s that there’s never a sense of urgency. Absolutely everything bad that happens has an immediate and convenient solution. At no time do you come to believe that any of the protagonists is in real danger.

Speaking of convenient solutions, the entire third act becomes a festival of conveniences. We are not going to spoil the ending, but it seems that the protagonists are magically in a room that has everything they need at that moment.. Which totally breaks with his credibility.

Should you give Resident Evil Death Island a try?

Resident Evil Death Island It is noted as a film designed for the most experienced fans of the Capcom franchise. If you consider yourself one of them, then you shouldn’t hesitate to give it a try.. Especially since it is one of the few times that we have had one of these contents in the cinema.

Source: Sony Pictures

If you are someone totally unfamiliar with these survival horror or their animated films then it is not a good recommendation. Its good points are not enough to keep you entertained. Not to mention that you will surely be left without understanding many relationships, as well as the why of some situations.

