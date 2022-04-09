The Sanremo player remains out of the squad list due to a physical problem
Genoa – Alexander Blessin loses Stefano Sturaro: the Sanremo player remained off the squad list due to a physical problem that emerged during the match against Verona. He trained separately this week but was unable to recover.
Re-enter Ostigard from disqualification, Bani is regularly in a group.
Kick-off on Sunday at 12.30, against Lazio: already sold over 16 thousand tickets
