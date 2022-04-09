Nfter the disappointing 3-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, Chelsea played their frustration off their chests in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s team won 6-0 (4-0) at FC Southampton on Saturday. Marcos Alonso (8th minute), Mason Mount (16th, 54th) and the German internationals Timo Werner (21st, 49th) and Kai Havertz (31st) scored for the Londoners. Chelsea consolidated third place with the emphatic victory, Southampton slipped to 13th place.

In addition to defender Antonio Rüdiger, Tuchel also included his DFB colleagues Havertz and Werner in the starting line-up. After the last two defeats with seven goals conceded, Chelsea started the game visibly ambitious. After just seven minutes, the ball hit the aluminum twice after Werner had chances before Alonso scored.

No time to breathe

Just eight minutes later, Mount made it 2-0 with a shot from around 20 meters into the bottom left corner. And Chelsea didn’t let up. After winning a running duel, Werner rounded Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster and pushed into the empty goal. Havertz scored the next goal after Werner rebounded from the post again.

Even after the change of sides, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team didn’t have time to take a deep breath. Werner scored a second time shortly after the restart before Mount filled the half-dozen five minutes later. The Saints, on the other hand, never really got into the game for the entire 90 minutes. For the Londoners, the return leg at Real Madrid is next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.).

Meanwhile, qualifying for the Champions League is becoming increasingly difficult for English record champions Manchester United. The team of team manager Ralf Rangnick lost 0:1 (0:1) at FC Everton and is only seventh in the table. Anthony Gordon (27th) scored the only goal. For Everton it was an important success in the fight to remain in the league.





