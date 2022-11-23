Genoa – “The Perugia he’s last in the standings but there’s no danger of underestimating his commitment: it’s a very tricky race and we’re preparing to get back on track towards our goal”. Stefano Sabelli, guest of honor yesterday afternoon together with Alessandro Vulgar for the inauguration party of the “Future Bike” store in the center of Genoa, is preparing for a watershed race for the rossoblù season. “We have had a good run so far. Over the course of a championship there may be a small drop, in Reggio e Palermo we didn’t play to our standards but we want to react.”

Given the emergency could be diverted back to the left. “I talked about it with the coach, I gave my maximum availability. Play left I like it, it gives me the opportunity to get more into the field. The coach will decide anyway, I’m ready.”