In Formula 1, all drivers use a fixed race number. The championship introduced this concept in 2014 to increase awareness of the drivers on the track for the benefit of the fans. In previous years the starting numbers were assigned based on the final standings of the previous world championship.

Now only the world champion can choose to change his number for the new season: he is offered to replace the permanent number with #1. All other pilots must stick to the chosen number.

Behind the choice of each number there is a story for many riders. It could be their lucky number or they may have a special memory. This article lists all the numbers for the 2023 Formula 1 season and the explanations behind them.

List of F1 driver numbers in 2023

Will Max Verstappen drive with the number 1 in 2023?

As reigning world champion, Max Verstappen has chosen to continue using the number 1 for the 2023 Formula 1 season. Immediately after winning the championship in 2021 at the end of the final race in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull driver had already announced that he would change his number #33 and made the same choice after winning his second title.

“How often do you get the chance to drive with the number 1 in your Formula 1 career? You never know,” said Verstappen.

“I can always go back to number 33 if I am no longer world champion. But as long as I am world champion I will use number 1 every single year.”

In 2014, Sebastian Vettel was the last driver to use the number 1. In subsequent years, the title went to either Lewis Hamilton, who remained faithful to his number 44, or Nico Rosberg. The German hung up his helmet immediately after winning the world title and therefore no rider was able to use the number 1 in 2017.

Why did Max Verstappen choose number 33?

In the years leading up to his first world title Max Verstappen drove in Formula 1 with the number #33. The story behind this choice is quite simple: in his youth the Dutchman had #3 as his lucky number. He wanted to use it in F1, but the number had already been taken by Daniel Ricciardo, so Verstappen chose to use the #33, “for double happiness”.

“I used to race with this number as a kid, so I thought it would be fun to use the #33 in Formula 1 as well,” he explained on social media, posting a photo of an electric toy car driving around the family garden.

On other occasions in his career he also drove with the #3, while in the Formula 3 European Championship the Dutchman raced with the #30 and on his debut with Toro Rosso he used the #38.

F1 driver numbers for 2023 and the story of their choice

Lando Norris used the #4 on his McLaren explaining that: “The story is that there is no story. It fits well with the #L4ndo hashtag, but it’s not a number that I’ve used in all categories”. Norris is a huge fan of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and had considered using his #46 but said he didn’t want to be a “copycat” and opted for the #4.

Pierre Gasly has the #10. The Frenchman won the 2013 Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup with this number and is also a big fan of footballer Zinedine Zidane, who played number 10 for the French national team.

Sergio Perez uses the number #11 on his car. The origin is not in motorsport, but in football. The Mexican is a big fan of Club America, especially former player Ivan Zamorano. “I liked how Bam-Bam played, how he scored. I became a fan of him and decided to run with that number. To this day I have always used the #11 everywhere, right down to my email address!”. Perez said.

F1 driver Fernando Alonso uses the #14. On July 14, 1999, at the age of 14, he became world karting champion with #14. “From that moment I knew #14 was my number,” he said.

Charles Leclerc competes in Formula 1 with the #16. The Ferrari driver was born on 16 October 1997. he Initially he preferred the lucky number seven, which however had already been taken by Kimi Raikkonen. Then Leclerc wanted the number 10, but this was already driven by his good friend Pierre Gasly. After some simple calculations, he settled on the number 16: “Because one plus six equals seven,” he explained.

Lance Stroll has adopted the #18 on his Aston Martin. At the beginning of his career he won the Italian Formula 4 Championship with this race number. Also, shortly after his 18th birthday, he made his Formula 1 debut with Williams. “I’m a bit superstitious, but I like to hold on to the little things that are important to me. I don’t want to change them,” said the Canadian.

Kevin Magnussen races with number 20 in F1 because it is the number with which he won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series title in 2013, the year before his circus debut with McLaren.

Alexander Albon uses the number 23, which he also used in the first phase of his F1 career. In the world of sport this is an iconic number. Basketball players LeBron James and Michael Jordan played with this number, as did soccer player David Beckham for part of his career. Like colleague Lando Norris, Albon is a big fan of Valentino Rossi. In his karting days, the Thai-British raced under his number 46, but decided to opt for half that number in F1.

Zhou Guanyu opted for number 24. This number was last used in 2012 by Timo Glock. The Chinese driver chose this number as a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, of whom he is a big fan. Bryant played the last few years with the Lakers wearing number 24.

Nico Hulkenberg uses the number 27 which he used in the early part of his F1 career. The number is already quite famous in F1, having been used with great success by Gilles Villeneuve, as well as occasionally by a handful of other stars, including Ayrton Senna and Jean Alesi. But the reason why the German chose the number 27 is reportedly not related to this at all, as it is the date and month of his birthday added together.

Esteban Ocon uses number 31. The Alpine F1 driver took his first karting title with this number in 2007. He still considers it one of the best years of his career. He also made his Formula 1 testing debut in October 2014 at the wheel of Lotus with the #31.

Yuki Tsunoda opted for the #22 for his F1 debut at AlphaTauri. The Japanese driver used the #11 in his early karting days and wanted to use that number in Formula 1 as well, but was already taken by Sergio Perez. Tsunoda simply doubled the number and ended up with #22.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton races in the #44. The Briton raced his first kart race with this number, but at the time he didn’t know which race number to choose, so he used the number from his father’s car plate: F44. With that number he laid the foundations for a successful career and therefore also wanted to use it in Formula 1. Even in the years in which he was entitled to race with the number 1 as world champion, the Briton remained faithful to his 44.

Carlos Sainz gave his Ferrari the number 55. “The S in my name is like a 5 and also the S in my last name, so the number is 55.” Also, #5 is his favorite number, but it was already taken by Sebastian Vettel.

George Russell uses the number 63. “My brother karted the number 63, so that’s been our family number ever since,” he said. With a little creativity, 63 can also be read as GR, the initials of the Mercedes driver. Others see it as GB, which stands for Great Britain.

Valtteri Bottas races with the number 77. The Finn, like many other drivers, wanted the lucky number seven. However, this number was already taken by his compatriot Kimi Raikkonen. Bottas then chose the number 77 which he cleverly applied to his personal merchandise with the Bo77as logo.

Oscar Piastri has announced that he will race the #81 in F1 after using this number sporadically in his youth career. Starting with the #11 while karting in Australia, Piastri switched to the #81 because a rival was using the 11 while climbing the heights of karting. When he first started racing in Europe he used a number of different numbers, but it returned to 81 when he competed in both British F4 and the Formula Renault Northern European Cup.

At the moment both Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant have not confirmed which race numbers they will use in their rookie seasons.

Which race numbers cannot be used in Formula 1?

Formula 1 drivers cannot choose to use the number 17. Jules Bianchi was using this number at the time of his serious crash at Suzuka in 2014. He later died of injuries sustained in that crash. As a tribute, the F1 organization has decided to retire this race number.

How long is a driver entitled to a number in F1?

A driver who leaves F1 can continue to use his old number for up to two years in case of an eventual return. During this period the number cannot be used by another driver. For example, Fernando Alonso could return after two seasons away and pick the number 14 again, just as Alexander Albon could pick up the number 23 and Nico Hulkenberg the number 27. When a driver returns after a longer absence, he has to pick a new start number.

These numbers cannot be used in 2023: