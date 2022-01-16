There are two years left in the legislature and the PP is preparing to try to storm Moncloa. The popular want the elections in Castilla y León to serve as the first showcase of Pablo Casado’s political project and the electoral machinery of Genoa is already working at full capacity. The strategy has been successfully tested in Madrid. Turn these regional elections into a plebiscite against Pedro Sánchez. An Ayuso-style campaign to get “a sufficient result” on February 13 with which to govern alone, without being forced to agree with Vox, as an advance of what happens in a general election call.

Disciplined, the entire party intensified its attacks over the weekend against the head of the Executive in the PP congress of Castilla León who has re-elected Alfonso Fernández Mañueco as regional president, in the first major campaign act of the popular to promote his candidate.. This Sunday it was the turn of the PP leader who tried to present Sánchez as a “weak” president who, despite his disagreement with Alberto Garzón –said that he regretted the controversy created by his words about the quality of the meat – cannot dismiss him because he belongs to United We Can. “In reality, he is co-president of the Government. The same thing ends up stopping him, ”Casado ironically.

The Conservatives are determined not to let go of the dam and squeeze the meat crisis, which has exposed the weaknesses of the coalition, to scratch votes in a region where the livestock sector has a very relevant weight and employs about 70,000 people. «The only mistreatment that exists in Castilla y León is that caused by Sánchez’s policies. That is the mistreatment – ​​remarked the president of the PP-; not on farms or ranching.”

Casado made a strong defense of all livestock, including intensive and denying that there is animal abuse, as the Minister of Consumer Affairs said in his interview in ‘The Guardian’, who also questioned the environmental impact of these farms. “Here there are no macro farms, there are small and large farms, and they all comply with the demanding Spanish and European regulations,” he remarked.

“Hostage” of their partners



The head of the opposition did not stop confronting Sánchez in his speech. He accused him of being a “hostage” of United We Can in a “broken, weak and broken” Executive, which is, in his opinion, “doing a lot of damage to Spain”, in addition to criticizing his alliances with the independentistas and with EH Bildu and of having hidden in the “brothel of cowardice”, leaving the autonomous communities alone in these almost two years in the fight against the pandemic.

Casado laughed that the president calls them “deniers” for their rejection of all government initiatives, such as the labor reform agreed between businessmen and unions when he became famous for refusing to invest Mariano Rajoy. To dismantle this accusation, the leader of the PP wanted to send a positive message to defend that he has a project for Spain. «We say yes to the Constitution, to the Transition, to the reunion, to consensus, to judicial independence. We say yes to the Security Forces and Bodies, who need a law to protect them, yes to employment -he stressed- or to recovering Spain’s international prestige».

The conservative leader erected the PP as a “party of the land” against a “caviar left” to try to mobilize his electorate and also distance himself from Vox. In the national leadership, they trust that history will repeat itself next 13-F and Fernández Mañueco will obtain a sufficient majority to force those of Santiago Abascal to continue watching the bulls from the sidelines, no matter how much they insist that their vote «no it will be free” if they have the key to investiture. “If someone in this community wants to play at being the Rufián of Castilla y León, they should not count on me to be the Sánchez of Castilla y León,” settled Mañueco, assuring that he will not give in to “blackmail” to offer privileges in exchange. of votes.

The regional president has copied the script of his companion in ranks and will promote, as Isabel Díaz Ayuso has done in Madrid, a ‘baby check’ and a reduction in the regional section of personal income tax, as soon as he is re-elected. A victory with which Casado will be able to breastfeed and strengthen his leadership.