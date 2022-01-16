Abdel Ghaffar said that an increase in the number of influenza infections was observed from about 40% to 50% in December and January, and its symptoms are similar to the Corona Omicron mutant.

The Egyptian minister added that the months of December, January and February represent the flu season, and there is an epidemiological surveillance system for acute respiratory diseases and viruses in the Ministry of Health and Population at 23 hospitals, and swabs can be obtained from outpatient clinics or from patients who are booked periodically.

health system

Regarding the health system’s situation in the face of the outbreak of the Corona virus, the Omicron mutant and influenza, Abdel Ghaffar said that “the number of Corona cases that receive treatment in hospitals and need intensive care little or to a large extent at safe rates,” and continued, saying: “The proportion of hospitals’ problems is estimated at about 9 percent for internal beds, 41 percent for intensive care, and 23 percent for ventilators, stressing that the health system has the efficiency that enables it to accommodate different cases.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Egypt explained that the most prominent symptoms of the Omicron mutant are colds, headaches, feeling tired, stress, sneezing, congestion and dry throat that cause some pain when swallowing, and the least common symptoms are coughing, a high temperature, loss of the senses of smell and taste, chest pain and shortness of breath. .

The minister warned citizens against complacency in dealing with these symptoms, and said: “We must focus greatly on those who feel severe respiratory symptoms, they must go to the hospitals of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Higher Education, and the patient should not deal with matters simply, and get treatment in The right time.”

The minister confirmed that 36 million and 366,000 first vaccine doses were given, and 23 million and 600 second doses were given to the age group of 18 years and over, and vaccines were provided for the age group starting from 12 years, to limit the spread of Corona in Egypt.

government warning

During the meeting of the government medical group in Egypt today, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, the most important of which is wearing approved masks, and applying the prescribed fines to non-compliants, with an emphasis on preventing the unvaccinated from entering government facilities, and not obtaining government services until after Get vaccinated.

The Egyptian Prime Minister stressed the importance of receiving the anti-Coronavirus vaccine in reducing the chances of infection, and avoiding the severe symptoms of the epidemic.

In turn, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that the death rate among those who did not receive the anti-Coronavirus vaccine is approximately 24 times higher compared to the two vaccinated, and the vaccine contributed to reducing the need for detention in internal departments and intensive care departments.

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Health, the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until mid-January is 398,879, including 332,531 cases that have been cured, and 22,123 deaths.

precautionary measures

Taha Abdel Hamid, a consultant in chest diseases and allergies in Egypt, believes that the commitment to wearing a muzzle, social distancing, as well as obtaining vaccines for the emerging corona virus, are the best precautionary measures to protect against infection with the virus.

Abdel Hamid added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the entry of the Omicron mutant into Egypt would increase infections in the coming period, explaining that the increase in infections with a relatively weak virus would contribute to achieving the so-called “community immunity” against the virus, becoming a disease. Endemic, not pandemic.

The chest diseases consultant indicates that the vaccinations and vaccines to confront the virus are expected to be developed almost annually to confront any mutants, likening the matter to the seasonal influenza vaccine that is developed almost every year.