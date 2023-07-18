Retegui towards Genoa? Feelings more positive than in past weeks, but the operation has not yet been finalised, judged to be very demanding, not only from an economic point of view. In short, the time has not yet come for the white smoke, but the conviction emerges from the rossoblù side that the road has been traced so that a negotiation on which the Griffin has been working under the radar for some time can be closed positively. This is the state of the situation after yesterday’s remote meeting between the management of Genoa and that of Boca Juniors, the club that owns the tag of the twenty-four-year-old Argentine striker (but naturalized Italian) who made his debut in the national team on 23 March against England. An important operation from an economic point of view – no official figures have been provided, but the agreement between the clubs could be found on the basis of fifteen million euros – but which could also prove successful for the player himself, who has many offers to evaluate (in Serie A, and beyond), but precisely in Genoa, rossoblù bank, would have the opportunity to fully play his cards from a European perspective.

new meeting

Between today and tomorrow a new meeting could take place between Genoa (with a long tradition of Argentine forwards), Boca and the player’s agents. However, Retegui (on the pitch last night in the league with Tigre against Barracas) remains to be convinced, as he has a very high salary (over one million euros) and therefore well outside the Griffin’s salary cap in absolute terms. However, if the circle were squared in terms of economic treatment, Retegui would have the possibility in Genoa to have that ownership in the team that elsewhere, in perhaps more noble squares or with ambitions higher than those of Gilardino’s team, he certainly would not guaranteed. With the added advantage of appearing on the Serie A stage, which would offer coach Mancini and the national team staff the opportunity to finally be able to follow him more closely on a regular basis. And precisely on this aspect the rossoblù club counts a lot to be able to get the attacker’s yes. The decision to attempt the last determined assault on the blue player, now under the Tiger, was intuited last Sunday in the rossoblù training camp in Val di Fassa, where it was clear the need for the club to give Gilardino the new striker for the Serie A. As much as Gudmundsson continues to amaze from the first days of retirement with his great scoring ability, a superior striker is needed. But the previous approaches between Genoa and Retegui himself had turned out to be interlocutory. Who was evidently attracted by the various hypotheses on the table for planning his future in Europe. Therefore, sporting director Ottolini took matters into his own hands, deciding in agreement with the club to quickly reach a solution to the matter. Approximately a week’s time to definitively understand the closing margins of the operation.